Rep. Byron Donalds Buys First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Citizens BancShares stock on January 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $9.33 on Wednesday, hitting $2,146.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,442. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,460.76 and a 1 year high of $2,412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,148.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,065.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

