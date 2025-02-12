Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RLI (NYSE:RLI) on 1/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) on 1/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/16/2025.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.5 %

GDDY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.39. 782,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.92 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,038,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,299,000 after buying an additional 274,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,632 shares in the company, valued at $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 770 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $151,412.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,321.76. The trade was a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,633 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

