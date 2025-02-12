Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stryker stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (6)” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.49. 1,161,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.01. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,710,744,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $353,394,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after buying an additional 595,061 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stryker from $384.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.68.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

