Rep. Jared Moskowitz Sells Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently sold shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Canadian National Railway stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/15/2025.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.84. 554,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 46.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.