Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on January 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Shares of ISRG traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $589.61. 1,114,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $556.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total value of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

