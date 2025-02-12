RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 594.1% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RFAC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. RF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

