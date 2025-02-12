Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD) Short Interest Down 73.3% in January

Roundhill Video Games ETF (NASDAQ:NERD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Price Performance
NERD traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474. Roundhill Video Games ETF has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.3431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Roundhill Video Games ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Video Games ETF (NERD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of globally listed equities of companies engaged in the video games and eSports industry. NERD was launched on Jun 4, 2019 and is issued by Roundhill.
Featured Articles
