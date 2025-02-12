Route1 (CVE:ROI) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 205,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 729% from the average session volume of 24,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Route1 Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92.

About Route1

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

