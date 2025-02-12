Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 578.50 ($7.20) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.47), with a volume of 559367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 601.50 ($7.49).

Safestore Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 643.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 769.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 490.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is 2,479.34%.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins acquired 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 628 ($7.82) per share, with a total value of £9,928.68 ($12,358.33). 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

