Sapient Capital LLC Sells 2,198 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $384.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.04.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

In other news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

