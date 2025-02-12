Savant Capital LLC Buys 3,943 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Medpace from $413.00 to $372.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP opened at $327.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 50.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

