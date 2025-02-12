Savant Capital LLC Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. CWM LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 3.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $56,437,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at $87,959,967.20. This trade represents a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

