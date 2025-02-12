Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,640 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.4% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $111.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

