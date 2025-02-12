Schear Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 1,081 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $196.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.27. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $233.81. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

