Schear Investment Advisers LLC Sells 584 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,435,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.30. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.47 and a 52-week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

