Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,807,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 544,339 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 401,943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

