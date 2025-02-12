Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,108,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,549,000 after buying an additional 30,012 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

