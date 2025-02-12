Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.70 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.74), with a volume of 422069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.63).

Serabi Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of £108.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1,304.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 94.66.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

