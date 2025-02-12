ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Jeffrey A. Miller Sells 2,282 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.64, for a total value of $2,351,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,883,148.32. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,008.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.78 billion, a PE ratio of 147.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,079.78 and its 200-day moving average is $968.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

