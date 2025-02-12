Shade Tree Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,256 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Shade Tree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Shade Tree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

