Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL) Increases By 385.7%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ATLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ATLCL stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $23.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. This is an increase from Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

atlanticus holdings corporation (“atlanticus”​) is a financial holding company with investments primarily in companies focused on providing financial services. our subsidiaries offer a broad array of financial products and services. www.atlanticus.com

