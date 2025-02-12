Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Declines By 98.8%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZLFY shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 17,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

