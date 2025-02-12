Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Declines By 72.0%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 63,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSL to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

