Short Interest in iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Drops By 83.3%

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BGRO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 713. iShares Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88.

