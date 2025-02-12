Short Interest in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Drops By 74.8%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the January 15th total of 804,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KWESST Micro Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of KWE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 213,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,387. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KWESST Micro Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KWESST Micro Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.35% of KWESST Micro Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KWESST Micro Systems Company Profile

KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

