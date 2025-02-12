Short Interest in Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Declines By 96.9%

Redeia Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Redeia Corporación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Redeia Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Redeia Corporación Trading Down 0.3 %

Redeia Corporación Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 61,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,901. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. Redeia Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th.

About Redeia Corporación

Redeia Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Management and Operation of National Electricity Infrastructure; Management and Operation of International Electricity Infrastructure; and Telecommunications (Satellites and Fibre Optic).

