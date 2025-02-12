Short Interest in Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Expands By 371.0%

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 371.0% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,858,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Resonate Blends Stock Performance

Shares of Resonate Blends stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,363. Resonate Blends has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $186,522.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.76.

Resonate Blends Company Profile

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep.

