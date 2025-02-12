Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Expands By 1,449.6%

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a growth of 1,449.6% from the January 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. SharpLink Gaming accounts for approximately 0.0% of Value Base Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Value Base Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 1,320,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,491. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

