Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Drops By 80.4%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Silo Pharma Stock Up 3.4 %
Silo Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.53. 146,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,520. Silo Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 5,255.05%.
Silo Pharma Company Profile
Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.
