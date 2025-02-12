Short Interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Expands By 981.9%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, an increase of 981.9% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Starbox Group Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:STBX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Starbox Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $5.92.
Starbox Group Company Profile
