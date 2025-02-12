Short Interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Expands By 981.9%

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,200 shares, an increase of 981.9% from the January 15th total of 50,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Starbox Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:STBX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,062. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. Starbox Group has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $5.92.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

