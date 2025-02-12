Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Decreases By 72.7%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the January 15th total of 78,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sumitomo stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. 28,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

