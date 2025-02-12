Short Interest in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Increases By 323.0%

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 323.0% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Upexi Stock Performance

NASDAQ UPXI traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,574. Upexi has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

