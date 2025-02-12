Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Increases By 500.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worldline Stock Up 2.4 %

Worldline stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 4,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131. Worldline has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

