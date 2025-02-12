Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Increases By 500.0%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Worldline Stock Up 2.4 %
Worldline stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. 4,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,131. Worldline has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.
Worldline Company Profile
