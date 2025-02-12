Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Drops By 73.2%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yamaha Stock Performance

YAMCY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Yamaha has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $9.03.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

