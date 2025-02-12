Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Drops By 73.2%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yamaha Stock Performance
YAMCY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Yamaha has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $9.03.
Yamaha Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaha
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.