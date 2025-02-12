Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.67. 192,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 966,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

SEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

