Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 140,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

