Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $288.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $304.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.47.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

