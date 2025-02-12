Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires 72,000 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 388.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDT. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $25.77.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

