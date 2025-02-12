SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 375.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182,816 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,429,000 after buying an additional 880,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after buying an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

