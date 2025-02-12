SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Stake Raised by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

