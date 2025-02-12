STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43, Zacks reports. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

STAG stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STAG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

