Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Standex International by 22.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 93.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Standex International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $152.58 and a 52 week high of $212.65.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,600 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $319,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,763.66. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SXI shares. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Standex International

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.