Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 55,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

