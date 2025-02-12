Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 373 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after buying an additional 989,674 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,752,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 265,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 424,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 265,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

