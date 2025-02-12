STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TUG traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.59. 3,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,946. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 million, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of -1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

