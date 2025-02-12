Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,228,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 8,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $390.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.68.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

