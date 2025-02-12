Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 3,567 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Exelon stock opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $42.46.

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

