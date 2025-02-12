Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.30, Zacks reports. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 17.44%.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 650,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,842. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.