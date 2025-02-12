Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SNCRL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,190. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

