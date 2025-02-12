T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $745,169,000 after acquiring an additional 231,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,397,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,768,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,375,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,812,000 after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $499,197.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $125.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.15%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

